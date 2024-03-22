Russia assembles new military formation of over 100,000 soldiers for potential summer offensive

According to the data of AFU Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk, the Russian army may launch another major offensive in one of the front directions in the summer of 2024.
Ukraine must prepare for a new Russian offensive
According to Pavliuk, Ukrainian forces do not know Russian plans for today, but forecasts can be made.
He also confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers plan to make the enemy's offensive actions impossible.
How Ukraine is preparing for a possible attack by the Russian Federation
According to the AFU Ground Forces commander, our defenders understand that the enemy can resort to various insidious actions, so you need to be ready.
That is why the beginning of regrouping and withdrawal of several brigades has already taken place to restore combat capability.
