Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv — one person was injured

On the afternoon of January 17, Russia launched massive strikes on Kharkiv. The target of the enemy attack was an infrastructure facility.

Russia strikes Kharkiv: one injured

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported on the Russian attack.

Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv! At this moment, there is no information about casualties. The threat from the air remains. Be careful! Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

Sinegubov later clarified that he was injured as a result of the Russian attack.

According to updated information, a 62-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov noted that an enemy attack on the Industrial District of the city was recorded. The consequences are being clarified.