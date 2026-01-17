Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv — one person was injured

On the afternoon of January 17, Russia launched massive strikes on Kharkiv. The target of the enemy attack was an infrastructure facility.
Points of attention
- Russia initiated a massive strike on Kharkiv, targeting a critical infrastructure facility.
- A 62-year-old man was injured and hospitalized as a result of the attack.
- The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, issued cautionary instructions due to the ongoing threat from the air.
Russia strikes Kharkiv: one injured
The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported on the Russian attack.
Sinegubov later clarified that he was injured as a result of the Russian attack.
According to updated information, a 62-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized.
Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov noted that an enemy attack on the Industrial District of the city was recorded. The consequences are being clarified.
