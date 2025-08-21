Russia attacked an American electronics manufacturing company in Mukachevo — Sibiga

Russia has launched a massive strike on Ukraine, hitting an American electronics manufacturer in the west of the country; another act of terror against civilians and businesses without any military logic.

Russia attacked the American Flex plant in Mukachevo

This was announced on social media by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

Despite all efforts to end the war, Russia launched a massive combined airstrike on Ukraine overnight. Hundreds of drones, hypersonic, ballistic and cruise missiles targeting civilian and energy infrastructure. One of the missiles hit a major American electronics manufacturer in our westernmost region, causing serious damage and casualties. A completely civilian facility with no defense or military ties. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

He added that this is not the first Russian attack on American businesses in Ukraine, following strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks.

There is no military logic or necessity in this, only terror against people, businesses, and normal life in our country. That is why efforts to force Russia to end the war are so critical, and we reaffirm Ukraine's readiness to make every effort to bring peace closer. Share

In this context, Sibiga emphasized that the meetings of leaders in the bilateral Ukraine-Russia format and the trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia format are crucial for a diplomatic settlement. Equally important is the work to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees from partners, including the United States and European allies, he emphasized.

The night strikes also demonstrate the urgency of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses with additional systems and interceptors.

At the time of the missile attack, 600 workers were at the plant. They managed to get to shelters.

This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola.

The number of injured has increased to 15. One person is in serious condition. The youngest is 22 years old, and the oldest is 63. Share

The American company Flex (formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. or Flextronics) began its operations in Ukraine in early 2000 in cooperation with CJSC Berehiv Radio Plant to produce flashes for Kodak disposable cameras. And in 2012, it presented the first production line at the new Flextronics plant in Mukachevo. Since then, production has expanded significantly and continues to grow.

The company manufactures intelligent devices. For example, fitness trackers and medical monitoring devices, industrial and telecommunications products. In addition, Flex launches and updates almost 12 thousand new products every year. Many of them are manufactured in the city above Latoritsa.

15 people were previously injured as a result of shelling in Transcarpathia. A large-scale fire broke out, covering an area of about 7,000 square meters.