Russia attacked an American electronics manufacturing company in Mukachevo — Sibiga

Russia has launched a massive strike on Ukraine, hitting an American electronics manufacturer in the west of the country; another act of terror against civilians and businesses without any military logic.
Points of attention
- Russia conducted a massive airstrike targeting Ukraine, hitting an American electronics manufacturer in Mukachevo, causing damage and casualties.
- The attack on the civilian facility underscores the need to enhance Ukraine's air defenses to protect against potential missile strikes.
- Ukraine is committed to seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict through diplomatic negotiations in bilateral and trilateral formats, emphasizing the importance of security guarantees from partners.
Russia attacked the American Flex plant in Mukachevo
This was announced on social media by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.
He added that this is not the first Russian attack on American businesses in Ukraine, following strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks.
In this context, Sibiga emphasized that the meetings of leaders in the bilateral Ukraine-Russia format and the trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia format are crucial for a diplomatic settlement. Equally important is the work to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees from partners, including the United States and European allies, he emphasized.
Contrary to all efforts to end the war, Russia undertook a massive combined air strike on Ukraine overnight.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) August 21, 2025
Hundreds of drones, hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles on civilian and energy infrastructure.
One of the missiles struck a major American electronics… pic.twitter.com/CTRoXpsk4y
The night strikes also demonstrate the urgency of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses with additional systems and interceptors.
At the time of the missile attack, 600 workers were at the plant. They managed to get to shelters.
This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola.
The American company Flex (formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. or Flextronics) began its operations in Ukraine in early 2000 in cooperation with CJSC Berehiv Radio Plant to produce flashes for Kodak disposable cameras. And in 2012, it presented the first production line at the new Flextronics plant in Mukachevo. Since then, production has expanded significantly and continues to grow.
The company manufactures intelligent devices. For example, fitness trackers and medical monitoring devices, industrial and telecommunications products. In addition, Flex launches and updates almost 12 thousand new products every year. Many of them are manufactured in the city above Latoritsa.
15 people were previously injured as a result of shelling in Transcarpathia. A large-scale fire broke out, covering an area of about 7,000 square meters.
All emergency services are working at the scene. The elimination of the consequences of the Russian shelling is ongoing.
