Russia attacked civilian ships in the Black Sea — crew member killed

Russian occupiers have targeted civilian vessels in the Black Sea with drones. According to the latest reports, a crew member of a Panamanian-flagged vessel was killed and five other sailors were injured.
Points of attention
- Oleksiy Kuleba highlights the importance of addressing these acts as terrorism and urges for a united global stand against such targeting of civilian sailors.
- International assessment and condemnation are crucial in preventing civilian sailors from becoming targets for Russian aggression and weaponry.
Russia attacks civilian ships again
The Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba, spoke about the consequences of a new war crime committed by Russian soldiers.
Another target for the enemy was a ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
This attack resulted in three more crew members being injured.
In his opinion, such war crimes should receive a clear international assessment — terrorism.
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- Додати до обраного
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