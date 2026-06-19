Russia attacked civilian ships in the Black Sea — crew member killed
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Ukraine
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Russia attacked civilian ships in the Black Sea — crew member killed

Олексій Кулеба
Russia attacks civilian ships again
Читати українською

Russian occupiers have targeted civilian vessels in the Black Sea with drones. According to the latest reports, a crew member of a Panamanian-flagged vessel was killed and five other sailors were injured.

Points of attention

  • Oleksiy Kuleba highlights the importance of addressing these acts as terrorism and urges for a united global stand against such targeting of civilian sailors.
  • International assessment and condemnation are crucial in preventing civilian sailors from becoming targets for Russian aggression and weaponry.

Russia attacks civilian ships again

The Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba, spoke about the consequences of a new war crime committed by Russian soldiers.

A crew member of a Panamanian-flagged vessel was killed and two more sailors were injured, one of them seriously, in an attack by Russian UAVs on civilian vessels in the Black Sea. Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Oleksiy Kuleba

Oleksiy Kuleba

Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine

Another target for the enemy was a ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

This attack resulted in three more crew members being injured.

"This is yet another proof that Russia is waging a war against freedom of navigation, international trade, and global food security. The target is civilian crews, merchant ships, and maritime infrastructure that supports humanitarian and export routes," Kuleba stressed.

In his opinion, such war crimes should receive a clear international assessment — terrorism.

"The world cannot get used to civilian sailors becoming targets for Russian weapons," the Deputy Prime Minister concluded.

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