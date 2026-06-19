Russia attacked civilian ships in the Black Sea — crew member killed

Russian occupiers have targeted civilian vessels in the Black Sea with drones. According to the latest reports, a crew member of a Panamanian-flagged vessel was killed and five other sailors were injured.

Russia attacks civilian ships again

The Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba, spoke about the consequences of a new war crime committed by Russian soldiers.

A crew member of a Panamanian-flagged vessel was killed and two more sailors were injured, one of them seriously, in an attack by Russian UAVs on civilian vessels in the Black Sea. Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Oleksiy Kuleba Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine

Another target for the enemy was a ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

This attack resulted in three more crew members being injured.

"This is yet another proof that Russia is waging a war against freedom of navigation, international trade, and global food security. The target is civilian crews, merchant ships, and maritime infrastructure that supports humanitarian and export routes," Kuleba stressed. Share

In his opinion, such war crimes should receive a clear international assessment — terrorism.