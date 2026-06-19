Russian occupiers killed 4 residents of Donetsk and Sumy regions

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have killed 4 civilians in Donetsk and Sumy regions. Nine victims of enemy attacks are also reported in Kharkiv region.
Points of attention
- The National Police of Ukraine has reported a total of two deaths and multiple injuries in the Sumy region within a 24-hour period due to Russian attacks.
- Recent attacks in Kharkiv region resulted in the damage of more than 40 private homes and a warehouse, with nine civilians injured, including four children.
Russian attacks on Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions - what are the consequences?
According to him, 4 more civilians in the region were injured.
One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Sumy region.
In total, two deaths have been reported in the region over the past 24 hours, according to the National Police of Ukraine.
Also last night, June 19, Russian invaders dropped KABs on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv.
According to the latest data, more than 40 private homes and a warehouse were damaged.
Nine civilians were injured, including four children.
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