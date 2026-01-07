Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones — a woman was killed, there are injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones — a woman was killed, there are injured

Dnipropetrovsk region
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On the afternoon of January 7, Russian drones struck the Vasylkivska community of the Sinelnyky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region: there are dead and wounded.

Points of attention

  • Russian drones strike the Vasylkivska community in Dnipropetrovsk region, causing casualties and destruction.
  • A 77-year-old woman loses her life in the attack, while three others sustain injuries, with one remaining in critical condition.
  • The Dnipropetrovsk OVA confirms the tragic incident and offers condolences to the victim's family and friends.

Russia killed a pensioner in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The tragic news came from the Vasylkivska community of the Sinelnyky region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

The aggressor directed a UAV there. A 77-year-old woman died as a result. She was pulled out from under the rubble of a destroyed house. Condolences to her family and friends.

Three more people were injured. They are a 56-year-old local woman and men aged 43 and 75.

All remain under medical supervision. Their condition is moderate.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked a hospital in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions
State Emergency Service
Russia continues to attack civilians in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on the Dnipro — children and adults were injured
Consequences of the Russian Federation's new attack on the Dnieper

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?