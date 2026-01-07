Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones — a woman was killed, there are injured

On the afternoon of January 7, Russian drones struck the Vasylkivska community of the Sinelnyky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region: there are dead and wounded.
Russia killed a pensioner in the Dnipropetrovsk region
The tragic news came from the Vasylkivska community of the Sinelnyky region.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko.
Three more people were injured. They are a 56-year-old local woman and men aged 43 and 75.
All remain under medical supervision. Their condition is moderate.
