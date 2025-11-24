Russia attacked Kharkiv with Geran-2 drones at night — there are dead and many injured
Russia attacked Kharkiv with Geran-2 drones at night — there are dead and many injured

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
During the massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on the evening of November 23, according to preliminary information, 16 strikes were recorded, including hits on private homes.

Points of attention

  • Russian army conducted a massive drone attack on Kharkiv, resulting in 4 deaths and many injuries.
  • The attack led to the destruction of private homes and caused significant material damage in the city.
  • Victims of the shelling in Kharkiv include adults and children, with 2 minors among the injured.

Russia killed 4 people in Kharkiv

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

The Russian army attacked the peaceful city with Geran-2 UAVs. According to preliminary information, the invaders launched a total of 16 strikes.

Private homes were hit, and houses were destroyed.

According to the official, all services are working at the scene of the crash: units of the State Emergency Service, emergency medical services, and the National Police.

We are doing a house-to-house inspection, as the damage is quite extensive. The main thing right now is to make sure there are no people under the rubble.

He soon clarified that the enemy had struck the Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv after the Russian attack

Four people were killed as a result of the shelling; 14 people were injured, including two children.

In Kharkiv, women aged 27, 41, and 69 and a 55-year-old man died, and 13 people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.



