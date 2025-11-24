Russia attacked Kharkiv with Geran-2 drones at night — there are dead and many injured

During the massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on the evening of November 23, according to preliminary information, 16 strikes were recorded, including hits on private homes.

Russia killed 4 people in Kharkiv

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

The Russian army attacked the peaceful city with Geran-2 UAVs. According to preliminary information, the invaders launched a total of 16 strikes. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

Private homes were hit, and houses were destroyed.

According to the official, all services are working at the scene of the crash: units of the State Emergency Service, emergency medical services, and the National Police.

We are doing a house-to-house inspection, as the damage is quite extensive. The main thing right now is to make sure there are no people under the rubble.

He soon clarified that the enemy had struck the Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv after the Russian attack

Four people were killed as a result of the shelling; 14 people were injured, including two children.