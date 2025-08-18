Russia attacked Kharkiv with suicide bombers — children are among the dead

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the morning drone attack by the Russian Federation has increased to five people. Among them are children aged 1.5 and 16.
Russia killed 5 people in Kharkiv
This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov.
Five people have already died at the scene of the enemy's early morning attack on Kharkiv.
According to Terekhov, there may still be people under the rubble, their number is being determined.
In turn, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported that 18 people received injuries of varying severity.
5 people are currently missing as a result of an enemy attack in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. Preliminary reports suggest that people may be under the rubble.
The head of the OVA specified that the fourth victim of the Russian attack was a 16-year-old boy. A 1.5-year-old girl was also killed.
Also, according to the head of the OVA, two enemy UAVs of the "Geran-2" type were recorded hitting the ground, also in the Industrial District.
