Russia is terrorizing Kharkiv and Sumy regions with new UMPB-5 ammunition — what is known about them

For two months, the Russian occupiers have been using the new UMPB-5, which has a greater range and power compared to the UMPB D-30, to strike Ukraine. In particular, they struck Kharkiv with it for two days in a row — on July 24 and 25.

This was stated by Spartak Borisenko, head of the department for combating crimes committed in the context of armed conflict, Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

UMPB-5 is a new munition that the Russians began using about two months ago. The first use in Ukraine was recorded in the Sumy region. In Kharkiv for the first time on July 24. They are still testing it, and the exact characteristics are not known for sure. We know that the range of the munition launches is about 100 km. UMPB D-30 were launched from about 80 km.

According to him, the new inter-species planning munition is more powerful.

According to preliminary data, its warhead is 250 kg. In the UMPB D-30, the warhead is 100 kilograms. In addition, a completely different metal is used for the body, and the discovered fragments show that the thickness of the body is greater.

As reported, at around 11:30 a.m. on July 25, Russian troops struck the Industrial District of Kharkiv with two KABs. One of the bombs hit Regional Tuberculosis Hospital No. 3, where patients and staff were staying. A total of 17 people were injured.

On the afternoon of July 24, two guided bombs hit the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, causing fires in two industrial and warehouse buildings, and cars were also on fire. 43 people were injured. 20 apartment buildings and an electrical substation were damaged.

The bombs were dropped by Su-34 aircraft from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.