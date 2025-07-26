Russia is terrorizing Kharkiv and Sumy regions with new UMPB-5 ammunition — what is known about them

For two months, the Russian occupiers have been using the new UMPB-5, which has a greater range and power compared to the UMPB D-30, to strike Ukraine. In particular, they struck Kharkiv with it for two days in a row — on July 24 and 25.
Points of attention
- The Russian occupiers have been using the new UMPB-5 ammunition in Kharkiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine, which boasts greater range and power than the previous UMPB D-30.
- Spartak Borisenko of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has highlighted that the warhead of UMPB-5 is 250 kg, compared to 100 kg in UMPB D-30, making it more destructive.
- The characteristics of UMPB-5 are still being investigated, but initial findings suggest it has a range of about 100 km, surpassing the UMPB D-30 that had a range of about 80 km.
Russia terrorizes Kharkiv and Sumy region with new UMPB-5 bombs
This was stated by Spartak Borisenko, head of the department for combating crimes committed in the context of armed conflict, Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
UMPB-5 is a new munition that the Russians began using about two months ago. The first use in Ukraine was recorded in the Sumy region. In Kharkiv for the first time on July 24. They are still testing it, and the exact characteristics are not known for sure. We know that the range of the munition launches is about 100 km. UMPB D-30 were launched from about 80 km.
According to him, the new inter-species planning munition is more powerful.
As reported, at around 11:30 a.m. on July 25, Russian troops struck the Industrial District of Kharkiv with two KABs. One of the bombs hit Regional Tuberculosis Hospital No. 3, where patients and staff were staying. A total of 17 people were injured.
On the afternoon of July 24, two guided bombs hit the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, causing fires in two industrial and warehouse buildings, and cars were also on fire. 43 people were injured. 20 apartment buildings and an electrical substation were damaged.
The bombs were dropped by Su-34 aircraft from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
