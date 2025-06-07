Russian aviation bombed the center of Kharkiv — one person was killed and injured
Ukraine
Russian aviation bombed the center of Kharkiv — one person was killed and injured

Igor Terekhov
Russia bombed Kharkiv
On June 7, at around 5:30 p.m., Russian troops struck Kharkiv with KABs. As of 6:30 p.m., one person was killed and 10 were injured.

  • Russian troops struck Kharkiv with KABs, causing one fatality and 10 injuries.
  • The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported the bombing in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where a children's railway building and a residential building were damaged.
  • Emergency services and medics are providing assistance at the crash site in Kharkiv.

Russia bombed Kharkiv: what is known

Russian troops thwarted an airstrike on the Shevchenko district of Kharkiv, there are injuries.

This was announced by the city mayor Igor Terekhov.

There are injuries as a result of the arrival of two KABs in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Igor Terekhov

Igor Terekhov

Mayor of Kharkiv

Later, the mayor announced that one person had died.

One person was killed in a strike on the city center. Several others were injured.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, clarified that 5 citizens were injured.

Previously, Russian aircraft carried out guided bomb strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of enemy strikes, 5 people were injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the injured.

The shelling damaged the children's railway building and a private residential building.

Emergency services and medics are working at the scene of the crash.

At 18.32, the number of wounded increased to ten.




