Russian aviation bombed the center of Kharkiv — one person was killed and injured

On June 7, at around 5:30 p.m., Russian troops struck Kharkiv with KABs. As of 6:30 p.m., one person was killed and 10 were injured.

Russia bombed Kharkiv: what is known

Russian troops thwarted an airstrike on the Shevchenko district of Kharkiv, there are injuries.

This was announced by the city mayor Igor Terekhov.

There are injuries as a result of the arrival of two KABs in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

Later, the mayor announced that one person had died.

One person was killed in a strike on the city center. Several others were injured.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, clarified that 5 citizens were injured.

Previously, Russian aircraft carried out guided bomb strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of enemy strikes, 5 people were injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the injured. Share

The shelling damaged the children's railway building and a private residential building.

Emergency services and medics are working at the scene of the crash.

At 18.32, the number of wounded increased to ten.