Russia bombed Kostyantynivka — more than 10 people were injured
Russia bombed Kostyantynivka — more than 10 people were injured

Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
Kostyantynivka
Russian forces launched an airstrike on a multi-story residential building in the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, injuring at least 12 civilians, and one woman is likely trapped under the rubble.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces bombed Kostyantynivka, injuring at least 12 civilians and causing extensive material damage.
  • The airstrike resulted in various injuries among the wounded, including mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruises, and hypothermia.
  • Three residential buildings and a shop were damaged in the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, due to the Russian airstrike.

Russia bombed Kostyantynivka: there are injured

The invaders struck the city at 10:50 p.m. on May 7. They used a FAB-250 aerial bomb with a guidance and correction module. The bomb hit an apartment building.

As a result of the airstrike, a 47-year-old woman and three men aged 46, 47, and 74 suffered mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruises, and hypothermia.

Eight more civilians, aged 41 to 75, suffered minor injuries. They were freed by rescuers. The victims were provided with medical assistance.

One city woman is believed to be under the rubble.

Konstantinovka after the Russian airstrike

Three apartment buildings and a store were damaged by an enemy strike in the city.

Law enforcement officers have opened proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war. A pre-trial investigation is underway.

