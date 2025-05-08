Russia bombed Kostyantynivka — more than 10 people were injured

Russian forces launched an airstrike on a multi-story residential building in the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, injuring at least 12 civilians, and one woman is likely trapped under the rubble.

Russia bombed Kostyantynivka: there are injured

The invaders struck the city at 10:50 p.m. on May 7. They used a FAB-250 aerial bomb with a guidance and correction module. The bomb hit an apartment building.

As a result of the airstrike, a 47-year-old woman and three men aged 46, 47, and 74 suffered mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruises, and hypothermia.

Eight more civilians, aged 41 to 75, suffered minor injuries. They were freed by rescuers. The victims were provided with medical assistance.

One city woman is believed to be under the rubble.

Konstantinovka after the Russian airstrike

Three apartment buildings and a store were damaged by an enemy strike in the city.