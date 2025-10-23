Russia attacked Kyiv with drones — there are casualties and destruction


Press service of the Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv
Kyiv
The number of people injured in a drone attack by Russian forces on Kyiv has increased to eight, two of whom are in serious condition.

  • Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kyiv, resulting in 8 people injured, including an 18-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman in serious condition.
  • Multiple buildings in Kyiv, such as a kindergarten, a clinic, an office center, a synagogue, and residential buildings, were damaged in the attack.
  • The drone attacks caused significant destruction, including setting a kindergarten on fire, damaging facades of buildings, and breaking windows in neighboring houses.

8 injured in Kyiv after night attack by Russia

It was established that on October 22, at about 11 p.m., the enemy attacked Kyiv using UAVs. As a result, 8 people were injured in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. Two of them, an 18-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman, are in serious condition.

According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a kindergarten was set on fire in the Podilskyi district of the capital as a result of a drone explosion, and a polyclinic, an office center, a synagogue building, and the roof of a residential building were damaged. Windows were broken in neighboring houses.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

In the Desnyansky and Obolonsky districts, the facades of two residential buildings and cars parked nearby were damaged.

In the Obolonskyi district, the drone simply flew into the 15th floor of a residential building, and in Desnyanskyi, the same direct hit hit the 21st floor.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — war crimes.

