Russia attacked Kyiv with drones — there are casualties and destruction

The number of people injured in a drone attack by Russian forces on Kyiv has increased to eight, two of whom are in serious condition.

It was established that on October 22, at about 11 p.m., the enemy attacked Kyiv using UAVs. As a result, 8 people were injured in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. Two of them, an 18-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman, are in serious condition.

According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a kindergarten was set on fire in the Podilskyi district of the capital as a result of a drone explosion, and a polyclinic, an office center, a synagogue building, and the roof of a residential building were damaged. Windows were broken in neighboring houses.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

In the Desnyansky and Obolonsky districts, the facades of two residential buildings and cars parked nearby were damaged.

In the Obolonskyi district, the drone simply flew into the 15th floor of a residential building, and in Desnyanskyi, the same direct hit hit the 21st floor.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — war crimes.