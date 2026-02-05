Russia attacked Kyiv with drones — there is destruction and casualties
Russia attacked Kyiv with drones — there is destruction and casualties

Kyiv
On the night of February 5, Kyiv was again shelled by Russian troops.

Russia attacked Kyiv on the night of February 5: consequences

Russian drones attacked Kyiv from several directions, causing damage in four areas of the city.

Two women are currently known to have been injured. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, in Solomyanskyi district, one 79-year-old woman was hospitalized, and another 89-year-old pensioner was treated on the spot.

Kyiv after the Russian drone attack

The Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv took the brunt of the attack. Here, debris fell at several addresses at once:

  • Windows were broken in two high-rise buildings, facades were damaged. Cars parked in the yards were damaged. Fire was avoided.

  • Debris broke windows and damaged the facade of a kindergarten. Debris was also recorded falling near a shopping center.

A fire broke out in the Obolon district as a result of the fall of debris from an enemy UAV. The fire engulfed cars in one of the local parking lots. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris was recorded hitting the roof of a four-story office building. The fall caused a fire on the roof, which has already been extinguished by the State Emergency Service units.

In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell near a cafe located on the first floor of a residential building. Fortunately, the building itself was not damaged, and there were no casualties.

Police and rescue services are working at the scene of the debris, documenting the effects of the shelling and providing necessary assistance to the victims.

