Massive Russian strike on Kyiv — number of casualties increases
Ukraine
Massive Russian strike on Kyiv — number of casualties increases

National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv
In Kyiv, a massive Russian attack on December 27 killed a 71-year-old man and injured 32 people, including two children.

Points of attention

  • Recent Russian strike on Kyiv led to one fatality and 32 injuries, including children.
  • Police in Kyiv have established operational headquarters in seven districts to handle the aftermath of the attack.
  • Law enforcement officers are assessing damages, aiding citizens, and ensuring necessary support is provided.

32 people injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian strike

As of 1:30 p.m., it is known that a 71-year-old man died in the Dnipro district of the capital, and his 70-year-old wife is in serious condition in the hospital.

32 people were injured, including two children.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Police continue to work at the scene of the attack, with operational headquarters deployed in seven districts of the capital. In total, more than 200 police officers have been deployed to deal with the aftermath.

Law enforcement officers are recording damage, inspecting buildings, receiving complaints from citizens, and providing all necessary assistance. The work is ongoing.

