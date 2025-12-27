Massive Russian strike on Kyiv — number of casualties increases

32 people injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian strike

As of 1:30 p.m., it is known that a 71-year-old man died in the Dnipro district of the capital, and his 70-year-old wife is in serious condition in the hospital.

32 people were injured, including two children.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Police continue to work at the scene of the attack, with operational headquarters deployed in seven districts of the capital. In total, more than 200 police officers have been deployed to deal with the aftermath.