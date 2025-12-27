Massive Russian strike on Kyiv — number of casualties increases

In Kyiv, a massive Russian attack on December 27 killed a 71-year-old man and injured 32 people, including two children.
As of 1:30 p.m., it is known that a 71-year-old man died in the Dnipro district of the capital, and his 70-year-old wife is in serious condition in the hospital.
32 people were injured, including two children.
Police continue to work at the scene of the attack, with operational headquarters deployed in seven districts of the capital. In total, more than 200 police officers have been deployed to deal with the aftermath.
