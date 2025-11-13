Russia attacked Mykolaiv with a shaheed — there are wounded in serious condition

An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv on the morning of November 13. As of 10:00, 6 people were reported injured.
Points of attention
- An explosion in Mykolaiv on November 13 was the result of an attack by a Russian shaheed, injuring six individuals.
- Three of the wounded are in serious condition, with efforts underway to provide them with essential medical aid and support.
- The Air Force had prior warnings about drones approaching the region, indicating potential security threats.
Russian shaheed attacked Mykolaiv: there are wounded
The Air Force had previously warned about the movement of drones towards the region.
Three are in serious condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical assistance, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the OVA.
