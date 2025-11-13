Russia attacked Mykolaiv with a shaheed — there are wounded in serious condition
An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv on the morning of November 13. As of 10:00, 6 people were reported injured.

Points of attention

  • An explosion in Mykolaiv on November 13 was the result of an attack by a Russian shaheed, injuring six individuals.
  • Three of the wounded are in serious condition, with efforts underway to provide them with essential medical aid and support.
  • The Air Force had prior warnings about drones approaching the region, indicating potential security threats.

Russian shaheed attacked Mykolaiv: there are wounded

The Air Force had previously warned about the movement of drones towards the region.

As of 10:00 a.m., six people were injured in a morning "shaheed" strike on Mykolaiv.

Three are in serious condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical assistance, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the OVA.

