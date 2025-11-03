Russia attacked Mykolaiv with shaheeds at night — video of the consequences
Russia attacked Mykolaiv with shaheeds at night — video of the consequences

Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
Nikolaev
The head of the Mykolaiv OAV, Vitaliy Kim, published photos and videos of the consequences of the night shelling of Mykolaiv by Russia.

  • Russia launched a night attack on Mykolaiv using Shaheed UAVs, causing damage to energy infrastructure and fires in the city.
  • Air defense forces successfully intercepted and shot down 18 Shaheed 131/136 attack UAVs and simulator drones over the Mykolaiv region.
  • The State Emergency Service promptly responded to the fires in a grocery supermarket and service station, ensuring no injuries were reported.

Kim showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Nikolaev

The consequences of the night attack by a "Shahed" UAV on the city of Mykolaiv. Rescuers, law enforcement officers, and all necessary city utilities are working on the ground," Kim wrote.

He also noted that last night, air defense forces shot down 18 Shahed 131/136 attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types over the Mykolaiv region.

In turn, the State Emergency Service Headquarters reported that a drone attack caused a fire in a 2,000 sq m grocery supermarket, which was extinguished by firefighters.

Another fire of 30 sq m broke out on the territory of a service station and was extinguished by the State Emergency Service. Cars and windows in an apartment building were damaged. No injuries were reported.

At night, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv region with a "Shahed" UAV, resulting in damage to the energy infrastructure.

There was a power outage in 12 settlements, as of now all consumers have been restored. There are no injuries.

