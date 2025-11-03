Russia attacked Mykolaiv with shaheeds at night — video of the consequences

The head of the Mykolaiv OAV, Vitaliy Kim, published photos and videos of the consequences of the night shelling of Mykolaiv by Russia.

Kim showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Nikolaev

The consequences of the night attack by a "Shahed" UAV on the city of Mykolaiv. Rescuers, law enforcement officers, and all necessary city utilities are working on the ground," Kim wrote. Share

He also noted that last night, air defense forces shot down 18 Shahed 131/136 attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types over the Mykolaiv region.

In turn, the State Emergency Service Headquarters reported that a drone attack caused a fire in a 2,000 sq m grocery supermarket, which was extinguished by firefighters.

Another fire of 30 sq m broke out on the territory of a service station and was extinguished by the State Emergency Service. Cars and windows in an apartment building were damaged. No injuries were reported. Share

At night, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv region with a "Shahed" UAV, resulting in damage to the energy infrastructure.