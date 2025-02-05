Russia attacked Odessa region with a missile — one person was killed and one was injured

The Russian army attacked an unfinished residential building in the Odessa region on the evening of February 5. There is a dead and wounded person, they were passing nearby during the attack.
Points of attention
- Russian army attacked an unfinished residential building in the Odessa region, causing casualties.
- One person died and another was seriously injured during the missile attack.
- The head of the Odessa Oblast OVA, Oleg Kiper, confirmed the tragic consequences of the rocket attack.
- Emergency services are on the scene providing assistance to the victims.
- The incident took place in the city of Yuzhnoye, with media reporting on the details of the attack.
Russian missile kills man in Odessa region
This was announced by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleg Kiper.
According to the head of the OVA, another man is in serious condition in the hospital.
Both happened to be passing by the house. Emergency services are on the scene.
According to media reports, the Russians attacked an unfinished residential building in the city of Pivdenne.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-