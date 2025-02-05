Russia attacked Odessa region with a missile — one person was killed and one was injured

The Russian army attacked an unfinished residential building in the Odessa region on the evening of February 5. There is a dead and wounded person, they were passing nearby during the attack.

Russian missile kills man in Odessa region

This was announced by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleg Kiper.

According to the head of the OVA, another man is in serious condition in the hospital.

Both happened to be passing by the house. Emergency services are on the scene.

According to media reports, the Russians attacked an unfinished residential building in the city of Pivdenne.