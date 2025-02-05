Russia attacked Odessa region with a missile — one person was killed and one was injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Odessa region with a missile — one person was killed and one was injured

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Russian missile
Читати українською

The Russian army attacked an unfinished residential building in the Odessa region on the evening of February 5. There is a dead and wounded person, they were passing nearby during the attack.

Points of attention

  • Russian army attacked an unfinished residential building in the Odessa region, causing casualties.
  • One person died and another was seriously injured during the missile attack.
  • The head of the Odessa Oblast OVA, Oleg Kiper, confirmed the tragic consequences of the rocket attack.
  • Emergency services are on the scene providing assistance to the victims.
  • The incident took place in the city of Yuzhnoye, with media reporting on the details of the attack.

Russian missile kills man in Odessa region

This was announced by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleg Kiper.

A man died in the Odessa region as a result of a Russian missile attack on an unfinished residential building.

According to the head of the OVA, another man is in serious condition in the hospital.

Both happened to be passing by the house. Emergency services are on the scene.

According to media reports, the Russians attacked an unfinished residential building in the city of Pivdenne.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The strike of the Russian Federation on Odesa — the number of dead has increased to 11 people
The strike of the Russian Federation on Odesa — the number of dead has increased to 11 people
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on Odesa — more than 10 townspeople were injured
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?