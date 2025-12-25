Russia attacked peaceful Ukrainians even on Christmas Eve — Sybiga
Russia attacked peaceful Ukrainians even on Christmas Eve — Sybiga

Russian terrorists once again attacked Ukraine with strike drones on Christmas night, December 24-25. The enemy has no military goal, only the intention to kill Ukrainians.

Points of attention

  • One person was killed and two were injured in Odessa this night. One civilian died in Kharkiv region, another in Chernihiv region.
  • People in Zaporizhia and Sumy regions were also injured.

Russia's goal is to kill Ukrainians — Sybiga

This was written by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga on the social network X.

Russia did not stop its brutal bombing of civilians in Ukraine even on Christmas Eve.

He recalled that, in particular, one person died in Odessa this night, two were injured. One civilian died in Kharkiv region, another in Chernihiv region. People were also injured in Zaporizhia and Sumy regions.

Odesa is suffering the most these days. Russia is deliberately destroying energy and civil infrastructure, leaving people without electricity, water, and heating in freezing conditions. This has no military purpose — it is just Russia's intention to kill people because they are Ukrainian.

According to the Foreign Minister, such actions fall under Article II (c) of the 1948 Genocide Convention: "Deliberately inflicting on a group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."

We call on the world to act, increase pressure on the aggressor, and strengthen Ukraine's means to defend itself and its people, including air defense.

