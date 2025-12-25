Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Neutralized 106 Russian UAVs on Christmas Eve

On the night of December 25 (from 19:00 on December 24), the enemy attacked with 131 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Donetsk - TOT, Gvardiyske, Chauda - TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them - "Shaheeds".

Air defense shot down 106 Russian drones on Christmas Eve

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

22 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations.