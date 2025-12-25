Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Neutralized 106 Russian UAVs on Christmas Eve

On the night of December 25 (from 19:00 on December 24), the enemy attacked with 131 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Donetsk - TOT, Gvardiyske, Chauda - TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them - "Shaheeds".
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense neutralized 106 Russian drones on the night of December 25.
- Russia attacked with 131 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and other types of drones.
Air defense shot down 106 Russian drones on Christmas Eve
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.
22 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations.
The enemy continues to attack with drones. Follow safety rules!
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-