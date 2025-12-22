Ukrainian air defense neutralized almost 60 air targets during the Russian night attack

On the night of December 22 (from 19:00 on December 21), the enemy attacked with 86 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions: Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Donetsk Oblast, Chauda - Autonomous Republic of Crimea, more than 50 of them - "Shaheeds".
Points of attention
- Russia attacked Ukraine with 86 strike drones on the night of December 22.
- Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 58 Russian drones.
Ukrainian air defense shot down 58 Russian drones on the night of December 22
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
26 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.
