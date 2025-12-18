The General Staff confirmed the destruction of air defense facilities and a Russian army UAV compound on TOT
Category
Events
Publication date

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of air defense facilities and a Russian army UAV compound on TOT

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of air defense facilities, a UAV storage facility, and other enemy facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces confirmed strikes on air defense facilities and enemy targets in temporarily occupied territories.
  • Successful destruction of air defense facilities and UAV compound showcases Ukrainian forces' effectiveness in reducing Russian aggressor's offensive capabilities.
  • General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine verifies the effectiveness of strikes in Hvardiyske, Primorsk, and other locations.

New “bavovna” on TOT: what is known

As part of reducing the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 18, units of the Defense Forces struck a number of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, a hit was recorded on the 55Zh6 “Nebo-U” radar station in the Gvardiyske area of the TOT of Ukrainian Crimea. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Primorsk area (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region) hit a fuel and ammunition depot of the 76th airborne assault division of the invaders. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, the UAV storage facility in Makiivka and the concentration of invaders' manpower from the 114th separate motorized rifle brigade in Donetsk in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region were hit. Enemy losses are being specified.

The results of the destruction of the positional area of the enemy's 568th anti-aircraft missile regiment in the Rayevka area of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation on December 14, 2025 were also clarified — the destruction of two S-400 SAM launchers with ammunition by soldiers of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Chorny Forest" was confirmed.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Slavneft-YANOS refinery and a number of strategic Russian facilities by TOT
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff reports new colossal losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff reports new colossal losses of the Russian army
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Astrakhan GPP in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Astrakhan gas processing plant

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?