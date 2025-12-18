The General Staff confirmed the destruction of air defense facilities and a Russian army UAV compound on TOT

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of air defense facilities, a UAV storage facility, and other enemy facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

New “bavovna” on TOT: what is known

As part of reducing the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 18, units of the Defense Forces struck a number of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, a hit was recorded on the 55Zh6 “Nebo-U” radar station in the Gvardiyske area of the TOT of Ukrainian Crimea. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Primorsk area (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region) hit a fuel and ammunition depot of the 76th airborne assault division of the invaders. The extent of the damage is being clarified. Share

In addition, the UAV storage facility in Makiivka and the concentration of invaders' manpower from the 114th separate motorized rifle brigade in Donetsk in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region were hit. Enemy losses are being specified.

The results of the destruction of the positional area of the enemy's 568th anti-aircraft missile regiment in the Rayevka area of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation on December 14, 2025 were also clarified — the destruction of two S-400 SAM launchers with ammunition by soldiers of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Chorny Forest" was confirmed.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.