The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a refinery in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation and a number of facilities on the TOT. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The AFU struck the Slavneft-YANOS refinery, BC warehouses, and the Russian army's manpower

As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel and ammunition to the military units of the occupiers, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the facilities of the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.

This is one of the largest refineries of the occupiers, capable of processing 15 million tons of oil and oil condensate per year. It is involved in supplying the armed forces of the Russian invaders.

Explosions and a large fire were recorded in the area of the target. The extent of the damage is being determined.

In addition, in order to reduce the enemy's offensive potential, an ammunition depot in the area of the village of Avdiivske (formerly Pervomayske) and enemy manpower concentration points in the Myrnograd and Rodynske districts of Donetsk Oblast were hit.

Enemy losses are being confirmed.

The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.