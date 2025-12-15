The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Astrakhan GPP in Russia

In order to reduce the enemy's explosives production capabilities, on the night of December 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck a strategic enemy facility - the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Astrakhan gas processing plant

Astrakhan GPP is one of the key enterprises of the Russian oil and gas industry. In particular, the plant produces up to 3.5 million tons of sulfur annually. It is used to manufacture explosives for enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Explosions were recorded at the plant and a large fire broke out.

The extent of the damage is being determined.