The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Astrakhan GPP in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Astrakhan gas processing plant
In order to reduce the enemy's explosives production capabilities, on the night of December 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck a strategic enemy facility - the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a successful strike on the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant in Russia, aiming to reduce the enemy's explosives production capabilities.
  • The Astrakhan GPP is a significant facility in the Russian oil and gas industry, producing millions of tons of sulfur annually for the military-industrial complex.
  • The attack resulted in explosions and a large fire at the plant, causing substantial damage and impacting the enemy's strategic resources.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Astrakhan gas processing plant

Astrakhan GPP is one of the key enterprises of the Russian oil and gas industry. In particular, the plant produces up to 3.5 million tons of sulfur annually. It is used to manufacture explosives for enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Explosions were recorded at the plant and a large fire broke out.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

