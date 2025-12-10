Watch: Unmanned systems forces hit three Russian air defense systems

Ukrainian operators of the Asgard Battalion of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces successfully hit three air defense systems of Russian troops at once.
Points of attention
USF hit 2 Tor and 2 Buk air defense systems
As reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military destroyed two Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that such strikes are of critical importance, as the Russians are experiencing an acute shortage in the production of modern and expensive air defense systems. The destruction of these complexes weakens the enemy's ability to cover its troops and facilities.
The Buk-M3 is a modern Russian medium-range anti-aircraft missile system designed to destroy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and other air targets at ranges of up to 70 km.
The system is characterized by high mobility, the ability to operate in conditions of active radio interference, and the ability to simultaneously engage multiple targets, making it an important element of the Russian echeloned air defense.
The Tor-M1 is a short-range self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system designed to cover troops and important facilities from air strikes and precision weapons at distances of up to 12 km.
The complex is capable of automatically detecting, tracking, and engaging targets even while moving, which provides it with high effectiveness in tactical conditions and makes it one of the most common short-range air defense systems in the Russian army.
