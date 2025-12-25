Russian suicide bomber hits five-story building in Chernihiv — one person killed, others injured

In Chernihiv, Russian military forces struck a high-rise building on December 25: one person was killed and five were injured.

Russia attacked Chernihiv: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv MBA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

A 5-story building was hit. A fire broke out in the apartment. The information is being verified.

He later reported that as of now, one person has died and five have been injured.

Bryzhynsky also added that the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility.

The head of the MVA added that the enemy attacked the city with "Shaheeds", as a result of which one of the floors of a high-rise building was destroyed. According to him, a child is among the injured.