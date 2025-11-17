Russia massively attacked energy facilities in the Odessa and Chernihiv regions with strike drones

In the Odessa region, a Russian drone attack caused fires at energy and port infrastructure facilities, and one person was injured.

Russia again attacked the Odessa region with strike drones. The hits caused fires at energy and port infrastructure facilities.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

The State Emergency Service units and local fire brigades were involved in the elimination of the consequences.

Despite the effective work of the air defense, consequences for the energy and port infrastructure were recorded. Several civilian vessels were damaged during the attack. The fires that arose were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

As reported by DTEK Odessa Electric Networks, 32.5 thousand families in the region are without electricity due to a Russian drone attack on energy infrastructure.

Currently, almost 4,000 energy customers have been restored to power under backup schemes. However, 32,500 families are temporarily without electricity.

DTEK noted that the equipment suffered significant damage and repair work will take a long time.

In Chernihiv region, a 54-year-old woman was injured and an agricultural enterprise was damaged as a result of Russian drone attacks. Two energy facilities were hit, leaving some settlements without electricity.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus.

In the last 24 hours alone, the Russians have struck the Chernihiv region 33 times. 65 explosions. In the Koryukiv region in the Menska community, a UAV hit two energy infrastructure facilities. A fire broke out at one of them.

It is noted that some settlements are without electricity, and specialists are working to restore power to subscribers.