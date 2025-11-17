Russia massively attacked energy facilities in the Odessa and Chernihiv regions with strike drones

In the Odessa region, a Russian drone attack caused fires at energy and port infrastructure facilities, and one person was injured.
- Russian drone attacks targeted energy and port infrastructure in the Odessa and Chernihiv regions, resulting in fires and power outages.
- One person was injured in the Odessa region, and significant damage was reported to energy facilities, leaving thousands of families without electricity.
- Efforts by State Emergency Service units and local fire brigades are underway to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and restore power to affected areas.
Energy facilities in Odessa and Chernihiv regions were damaged by Russian drone attacks
Russia again attacked the Odessa region with strike drones. The hits caused fires at energy and port infrastructure facilities.
According to preliminary information, one person was injured.
The State Emergency Service units and local fire brigades were involved in the elimination of the consequences.
As reported by DTEK Odessa Electric Networks, 32.5 thousand families in the region are without electricity due to a Russian drone attack on energy infrastructure.
Currently, almost 4,000 energy customers have been restored to power under backup schemes. However, 32,500 families are temporarily without electricity.
DTEK noted that the equipment suffered significant damage and repair work will take a long time.
In Chernihiv region, a 54-year-old woman was injured and an agricultural enterprise was damaged as a result of Russian drone attacks. Two energy facilities were hit, leaving some settlements without electricity.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus.
It is noted that some settlements are without electricity, and specialists are working to restore power to subscribers.
