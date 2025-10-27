Russia massively attacked Chernihiv with drones — there are casualties

On October 27, Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Chernihiv. Two people were injured as a result of falling debris.

Two people injured in Chernihiv due to Russian drone attack

The head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, reported that a drone was recorded falling near a residential building in the north of the city.

He later added that two people were injured in the crash of the Russian suicide drone.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about groups of Russian drones in the direction of Chernihiv. According to monitoring groups, there were about 15 "Shaheeds" in total near the city.

Bryzhinsky reported that the explosions heard by city residents were related to the work of air defense. He also called on all citizens to stay in safe places and not leave their shelters.