Russia attacked Ukraine with 118 drones and missiles — 103 targets neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 11-12, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 118 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types, as well as the Kh-31 guided aircraft missile.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed hits on 1 missile and 15 strike UAVs at 10 locations, with new groups of attack UAVs arriving in the north and east.
- Ukrainian soldiers urge the population to follow safety measures and stand united for victory in repelling the ongoing attacks.
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
The enemy air attack began at 8:00 PM on October 11.
The drones and the missile flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea and TOT of Zaporizhia region.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 1 missile and 15 strike UAVs were hit at 10 locations.
