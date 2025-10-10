Three European countries have adopted decisions on frozen Russian assets

The leaders of Great Britain, Germany, and France, during a telephone conversation on October 10, condemned the escalation by Russia and the latest attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and agreed to jointly promote initiatives to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

Merz, Starmer and Macron will promote the idea of using frozen Russian assets for the AFU

In the conversation, European leaders condemned the escalation by Russia and the latest attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, and also promised to increase pressure on Moscow.

To this end, we are ready to move forward in a coordinated way to use the value of frozen Russian sovereign assets to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and, thus, bring Russia to the negotiating table.

The leaders added that they are committed to working on the use of Rosactivs "in close cooperation with the United States of America."

We agreed to develop further bold and innovative mechanisms to increase the cost of Russia's war and increase pressure. This includes further measures against Russia's "shadow fleet," the leaders of Britain, Germany and France added. Share

The idea behind the loan using Russia's frozen assets — or "reparations loan" — is that Ukraine would only start repaying the loan after Russia ends the war and pays post-war reparations.