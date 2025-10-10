Three European countries have adopted decisions on frozen Russian assets

The leaders of Great Britain, Germany, and France, during a telephone conversation on October 10, condemned the escalation by Russia and the latest attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and agreed to jointly promote initiatives to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.
- Great Britain, Germany, and France have condemned Russia's escalation and recent attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.
- The leaders agreed to use frozen Russian assets to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, contingent on the war ending and reparations being paid.
- The initiative aims to create support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia, with the backing of Merz, Starmer, and Macron.
Merz, Starmer and Macron will promote the idea of using frozen Russian assets for the AFU
In the conversation, European leaders condemned the escalation by Russia and the latest attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, and also promised to increase pressure on Moscow.
To this end, we are ready to move forward in a coordinated way to use the value of frozen Russian sovereign assets to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and, thus, bring Russia to the negotiating table.
The leaders added that they are committed to working on the use of Rosactivs "in close cooperation with the United States of America."
The idea behind the loan using Russia's frozen assets — or "reparations loan" — is that Ukraine would only start repaying the loan after Russia ends the war and pays post-war reparations.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he expects a decision on using frozen Russian assets for further assistance to Ukraine this month.
