Three European countries have adopted decisions on frozen Russian assets
Category
Politics
Publication date

Three European countries have adopted decisions on frozen Russian assets

Government of Great Britain
Merz, Starmer and Macron
Читати українською

The leaders of Great Britain, Germany, and France, during a telephone conversation on October 10, condemned the escalation by Russia and the latest attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and agreed to jointly promote initiatives to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Great Britain, Germany, and France have condemned Russia's escalation and recent attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.
  • The leaders agreed to use frozen Russian assets to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, contingent on the war ending and reparations being paid.
  • The initiative aims to create support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia, with the backing of Merz, Starmer, and Macron.

Merz, Starmer and Macron will promote the idea of using frozen Russian assets for the AFU

In the conversation, European leaders condemned the escalation by Russia and the latest attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, and also promised to increase pressure on Moscow.

To this end, we are ready to move forward in a coordinated way to use the value of frozen Russian sovereign assets to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and, thus, bring Russia to the negotiating table.

The leaders added that they are committed to working on the use of Rosactivs "in close cooperation with the United States of America."

We agreed to develop further bold and innovative mechanisms to increase the cost of Russia's war and increase pressure. This includes further measures against Russia's "shadow fleet," the leaders of Britain, Germany and France added.

The idea behind the loan using Russia's frozen assets — or "reparations loan" — is that Ukraine would only start repaying the loan after Russia ends the war and pays post-war reparations.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he expects a decision on using frozen Russian assets for further assistance to Ukraine this month.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Switzerland blocks Russian assets for over $14 billion
Switzerland
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU can confiscate frozen assets of the Russian Federation — why this does not happen
EU fears confiscation of frozen Russian assets
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When will Ukraine receive frozen Russian assets — forecast of the Ministry of Finance
Marchenko voiced an optimistic forecast

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?