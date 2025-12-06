Russia attacked Ukraine with 51 missiles and 653 drones

During the night of December 5-6, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike drones, air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles. Air defense forces were able to neutralize 615 enemy targets.

Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work

In total, the Air Force radiotechnical troops detected and tracked 704 air attack vehicles — 51 missiles (of which 17 were "ballistic") and 653 UAVs of various types:

653 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Chauda — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (over 300 of them are "Shaheeds");

3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch areas: Ryazan, Tambov regions — Russian Federation);

34 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles (launch areas: Rostov Region — Russian Federation, Black Sea area);

14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Bryansk, Rostov Oblast, Krasnodar Krai — RF, TOT AR Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 615 air targets:

585 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (other types of UAVs);

29 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles;

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile.

Missile hits and 60 strike UAVs were recorded at 29 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at three locations.