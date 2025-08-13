Russia attacked Ukraine with over 6,000 drones in July — British intelligence
Russia attacked Ukraine with over 6,000 drones in July — British intelligence

Ministry of Defence
drones
Russia set a new record for drone strikes on Ukraine in July 2025. In one month, the Russians launched 6,200 drones.

Points of attention

  • Russia set a new record by launching over 6,200 drones into Ukraine in July 2025, surpassing the previous month's figures.
  • Kamikaze drones were deployed by Russian forces to increase combat effectiveness and complicate Ukrainian air defense systems.
  • Russian long-range bombers conducted seven strike groups, launching more than 70 missiles at Ukraine in July 2025.

Russia continues to terrorize Ukraine with drones

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense in X.

In July 2025, Russia launched approximately 6,200 drones against Ukraine, a new monthly record that surpassed the approximately 5,600 launched (drones, — ed.) in June 2025.

Russian kamikaze drones continue to be used in combination with missiles to increase their combat effectiveness and complicate the actions of Ukrainian air defense.

July also saw several daily records for the use of kamikaze drones, with significant numbers of decoy drones used alongside drones carrying warheads, a common tactic in Russian strikes on Ukraine.

British intelligence report

According to intelligence, the Russian long-range bombers maintained their operational pace, continuing to demonstrate the fleet's combat capability after the Ukrainian operation "Web".

In July, seven strike groups of long-range bombers were recorded, which launched more than 70 missiles at Ukraine.

