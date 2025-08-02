Russian occupiers attacked a community in Sumy region with drones — a teenager died

In Sumy Oblast on August 2, a Russian drone strike killed a 12-year-old boy and injured another teenager.

Russia killed a teenager in Sumy region

This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov.

At around 2:30 p.m., the enemy attacked the Sveska community. Two teenagers who were near the scene of the attack were injured, and a 12-year-old boy died before the arrival of medics.

It is noted that a 13-year-old teenager was also injured — he was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Doctors are currently fighting for his health.

The circumstances of the tragedy are being established.