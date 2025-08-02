Russian occupiers attacked a community in Sumy region with drones — a teenager died

In Sumy Oblast on August 2, a Russian drone strike killed a 12-year-old boy and injured another teenager.
Points of attention
- Russian drones targeted a community in Sumy Oblast, resulting in the death of a 12-year-old boy and injuring another teenager.
- The attack occurred around 2:30 p.m., with paramedics unable to save the young boy's life.
- The head of Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov, confirmed the tragic incident and stated that a 13-year-old teenager was also injured and hospitalized due to shrapnel wounds.
Russia killed a teenager in Sumy region
This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov.
At around 2:30 p.m., the enemy attacked the Sveska community. Two teenagers who were near the scene of the attack were injured, and a 12-year-old boy died before the arrival of medics.
The circumstances of the tragedy are being established.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-