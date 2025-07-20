Russia launched a new attack on Sumy — what is known

On July 20, Russian invaders attacked the center of Sumy, dropping ammunition from a drone into a square near an educational institution. According to the latest reports, two civilians were injured.

Sumy again came under attack from Russia

The National Police of Ukraine reported on the situation in the city.

According to the latest data, two local residents, including a seven-year-old child, were injured in a new enemy strike.

Representatives of the National Police emphasize that they both received physical injuries and are in a state of stress reaction.

In addition, it is noted that the attack also damaged civilian infrastructure, private homes, and vehicles.

The head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov, officially confirmed that at around 3:00 PM, another Russian UAV attacked the Sumy community.

A 43-year-old woman was injured during the crash in the Kovpakiv district of the city. She was taken to the hospital and provided with medical assistance.

As mentioned earlier, on July 16, Russian invaders attacked Sumy and the Sumy community with drones and targeted one of the enterprises in the regional center.