Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cynically lies that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to move toward a peaceful resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine. However, according to him, there is still one important nuance.

What is the Kremlin seeking?

According to the Russian dictator's spokesman, the key goal of official Moscow, as before, is to achieve the goals of the "SVO" (this is how the Russian authorities cynically call their war against Ukraine — ed.).

Dmitry Peskov cynically added that the international community has already become accustomed to the sometimes "harsh" rhetoric of American leader Donald Trump.

Against this background, the Kremlin spokesman recalled that the head of the White House also promised to look for ways to reach a peace agreement.

"President Putin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the settlement of the situation in Ukraine to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible. This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy," Peskov shamelessly lied. Share

Interestingly, not long ago, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev effectively rejected Donald Trump's ultimatum to the Kremlin. He even called it "theatrical."