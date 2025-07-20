Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cynically lies that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to move toward a peaceful resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine. However, according to him, there is still one important nuance.
Points of attention
- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev dismisses Trump's ultimatum as 'theatrical,' showcasing the complexities of international relations and conflicting interests.
- The situation in Ukraine remains tense, with Putin's regime showing no signs of backing down despite diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement.
What is the Kremlin seeking?
According to the Russian dictator's spokesman, the key goal of official Moscow, as before, is to achieve the goals of the "SVO" (this is how the Russian authorities cynically call their war against Ukraine — ed.).
Dmitry Peskov cynically added that the international community has already become accustomed to the sometimes "harsh" rhetoric of American leader Donald Trump.
Against this background, the Kremlin spokesman recalled that the head of the White House also promised to look for ways to reach a peace agreement.
Interestingly, not long ago, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev effectively rejected Donald Trump's ultimatum to the Kremlin. He even called it "theatrical."
As previously mentioned, on July 14, Donald Trump threatened that the US would impose "tough" sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin did not agree to a ceasefire within 50 days.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-