On July 20, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, on the development of the situation on the battlefield.

Zelensky spoke about Syrsky's report

As the commander-in-chief informed the president, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively eliminate enemy sabotage groups on Pokrovskoye and other areas of the front.

The Russian army has not abandoned its tactics: it is doing everything possible to seize new positions with the help of small groups.

However, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as always, successfully thwart the enemy's attempts.

Zelensky and Syrsky also focused on the situation in the border areas of Sumy Oblast.

I am grateful to all the units involved for the full implementation of the tasks assigned. I would especially like to note the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade for its actions in the Pokrovsky direction, and for the defense of the Sumy region — the 225th Separate Assault Regiment and the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Galician Brigade. Thank you, soldiers! Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, Zelensky and Syrsky discussed long-range strikes, primarily the frequency and effectiveness of deep strikes.