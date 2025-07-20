What is happening at the front now — Syrsky's report

On July 20, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, on the development of the situation on the battlefield.
Points of attention
- Special recognition is given to units like the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade, 225th Separate Assault Regiment, and 80th Separate Airborne Assault Galician Brigade for their contributions to defending the region.
- The Ukrainian leadership is actively processing requests for additional funding to enhance the effectiveness of long-range strikes and drone supply to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.
Zelensky spoke about Syrsky's report
As the commander-in-chief informed the president, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively eliminate enemy sabotage groups on Pokrovskoye and other areas of the front.
The Russian army has not abandoned its tactics: it is doing everything possible to seize new positions with the help of small groups.
However, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as always, successfully thwart the enemy's attempts.
Zelensky and Syrsky also focused on the situation in the border areas of Sumy Oblast.
In addition, Zelensky and Syrsky discussed long-range strikes, primarily the frequency and effectiveness of deep strikes.
According to the Ukrainian leader, the Commander-in-Chief, together with the Minister of Defense and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, are processing all requests for additional funding for the production and supply of drones.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-