Official Brussels has imposed sanctions on two Chinese banks for cooperating with the aggressor country Russia. It is important to understand that they were introduced as part of the latest package of measures designed to weaken the Kremlin's war machine.

China has been hit by EU sanctions

According to the South China Morning Post, European leaders decided to impose sanctions against the aforementioned institutions, despite the fact that official Beijing has repeatedly threatened Brussels with consequences.

Media insiders claim that two regional lenders from cities located near China's border with Russia were blacklisted in the 18th package of sanctions.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about Suifenhe Rural Commercial Bank and Heihe Rural Commercial Bank.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has repeatedly warned the European Union that China will retaliate if such a decision is made.

However, official Brussels did not stop these threats.