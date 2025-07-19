The EU has expanded sanctions against Belarus — who is on the lists
The EU has expanded sanctions against Belarus — who is on the lists

EU
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The EU has expanded sanctions against Belarus over its assistance to Russia in the war with Ukraine, imposing an embargo on arms imports from the country for the first time.

  • EU extends sanctions against Belarus for supporting Russia in the war with Ukraine, imposing an arms import embargo for the first time.
  • Expanded restrictions include financial transaction bans, disconnection from SWIFT, and sanctions on Belarusian banks like Belagroprombank and Belinvestbank.
  • New sanctions also involve tightening restrictions on Belarusian military-industrial complex objects and introducing bans on certain goods transit through Belarusian territory.

EU expands sanctions against Belarus

The EU Council decision was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on July 19.

The EU Council has approved a complete ban on financial transactions with Belarus. Earlier, Belarus was disconnected from the international SWIFT system.

The EU also tightened sanctions on four Belarusian banks — Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, Development Bank, and Belinvestbank.

An embargo on the import of weapons from Belarus was also introduced for the first time and the list of goods and technologies that can be used for military purposes (including equipment, metals, plastics, chemicals) and to strengthen the Belarusian military and industrial base was expanded. In addition, a ban is being introduced on the transit of a number of goods through the territory of Belarus.

Eight new Belarusian military-industrial complex objects have appeared on the EU sanctions list:

  • "Belzovnishpromservice",

  • "OKB TSP",

  • "KB Unmanned Helicopters",

  • Scientific and Technical Center LEMT "BelOMO",

  • "Laser devices and technologies",

  • "Wistan",

  • "Motion servo motor",

  • Legmash plant.

In total, there are now 55 Belarusian organizations on the list of restrictions. They are prohibited from managing assets in the EU, as well as receiving financial or material resources.

These sanctions were part of the large 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions approved by the European Union the day before, on July 18.

