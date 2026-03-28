Russia attacks gas production infrastructure in Poltava region for third day in a row — one person killed

For the third day in a row, Russian troops have been massively attacking the gas production assets of the Naftogaz Group in the Poltava region. There are casualties.

Russia attacks gas production enterprises in Poltava region

Attacks on Naftogaz facilities in the Poltava region have been ongoing for the third day in a row, Naftogaz of Ukraine reported.

We have a painful loss. During one of the attacks, our colleague, 55-year-old Roman Chmykhun, was killed. He worked as an operator of technological installations. This is the second death of our colleague this week.

On the night and morning of March 28, the enemy struck three production facilities with drones.

All relevant services are working on the scene. The operation of the attacked equipment has been stopped, and the elimination of the consequences is ongoing.