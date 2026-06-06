Russia began attacking the road between Kharkiv and Sumy with drones — "Flash"

The Russians have been carrying out attacks on the road connecting Kharkiv and Sumy since June 2026. Therefore, drivers should be careful.

Russia is trying to cut off logistics on the route between Kharkiv and Sumy

This was reported by Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

Unfortunately, we are not the only ones who understand the importance of attacks on logistics. Since the beginning of the month, the enemy has begun attacking the transport link between Kharkiv and Sumy. Share

He clarified that for this, the Russian Federation chose a site in the Bogodukhov area, which is located closest to the border — at a distance of 20 kilometers.

Requests to drivers to be careful in this situation sound absurd, we need to think about what to do.

A few days ago, it became known that the Russians had attacked a place where road workers were repairing a highway in the Odessa region with a drone. As a result of the hit, 10 pieces of special road equipment were destroyed.