Over 1,500 Russian drones per day. Ukraine repels the heaviest attack in the world — "Flash"

Flash analyzed the extraordinary work of the Air Defense Forces in countering the massive Russian attack:

We successfully withstood an attempt to overload the air defense with strike UAVs. Over 1,500 per day. This has never happened before in the world.

95% of the UAVs were shot down and neutralized. This is a fantastic result. A low bow to all the military of all branches of the armed forces and the DFTG who protected us.

Interceptors have shot down about 30% of all UAVs. This is a significant percentage that continues to grow.

In this attack, the percentage of jet-powered Shaheds and guided Shaheds was small. Apparently, the enemy was counting on the massive use of conventional Shaheds.

The missiles caused disaster. Especially in Kyiv. There are hits in residential buildings and on the territory of civilian enterprises. We do not publish such information, but the enemy will see everything himself on satellite images today. The repeated ballistic strikes in the same places a few hours later were especially cynical. This is how the enemy tried to kill rescuers working on the ground.