Ukrainian air defense neutralized 693 air targets during massive Russian night strike

On the night of May 14 (from 6:00 p.m. on May 13), immediately after a massive drone strike during the day (almost 800 UAVs), the enemy continued the attack, launching a combined strike on Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine's air defense neutralized 41 missiles and 652 Russian UAVs on the night of May 14

The main direction of the attack is Kyiv.

In total, the Air Force radiotechnical troops recorded and monitored 731 air attack vehicles — 56 missiles and 675 UAVs):

3 Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch area — Lipetsk region, Russia);

18 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Bryansk, Kursk);

35 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area — Vologda Oblast, Russia);

675 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, “Banderol” loitering munitions (2 units), “Parody” type simulator drones (from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda, TOT AR Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 693 targets — 41 missiles and 652 drones of various types:

29 X-101 cruise missiles;

12 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles

652 enemy UAVs of various types.

The hits of 15 missiles and 23 strike UAVs were recorded at 24 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 18 locations.

PVO report

The attack continues! Several new groups of attack UAVs have entered Ukrainian airspace. Do not ignore the alarm.