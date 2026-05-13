Air defense neutralized 710 drones during the Russian daytime attack on Ukraine

On May 13 (from 08:00 to 18:30), Russia attacked 753 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones. Including the night attack (139 UAVs), over 892 enemy drones of these types were attacked during the day.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense destroyed 710 enemy drones during the Russian daytime attack on May 13.
- The main direction of the attack was the western regions of the country, with enemy drones flying through Belarus and Moldova.
Air defense report on combat operations on the afternoon of May 13
The main direction of the attack is the western regions of the country!
A feature of the attack is that the enemy once again used the territory of Belarus and Moldova to fly strike UAVs towards Ukraine.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
27 strike UAVs were recorded, as well as the fall of downed drones (fragments) at 26 locations.
The attack is ongoing, several UAVs are in Ukrainian airspace.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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