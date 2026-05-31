"Russian StarLink". Flash revealed all the important details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"Russian StarLink". Flash revealed all the important details

"Russian StarLink" - what is known about it
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

It's just that right now, the Russian analogue of StarLink — the “Bureau 1440” project — is being actively discussed online. Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, explained what the enemy has planned and what we should prepare for.

Points of attention

  • While concerns exist about the possible military application of the Russian StarLink, the lack of concrete evidence hinders immediate countermeasures according to Flash.
  • Understanding the challenges and complexities of disrupting the Russian StarLink project is vital for evaluating potential defensive strategies.

"Russian StarLink" — what is known about it

The enemy needs a “Russian StarLink.” Of course, Russia understands the importance of a system for high-speed data transmission via low-orbit satellites, and it would be foolish to think that they will not pursue this direction. The only question is the timing.

Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov

Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He also explained why Ukraine is not doing anything yet to stop this project.

The main problem is that it has no signs or facts of military use.

"And I'm also curious about what you think of the countermeasures? Attacking the distant Plesetsk, Vostochny, and Baikonur cosmodromes with our UAVs so that satellites for mobile internet are no longer launched? Sounds like a hoax to me," noted Flash.

According to his data, the first 16 Rassvet satellites are already in orbit. However, for full operation, a minimum of 200–250 satellites are required.

Russia intends to launch 300 and then another 700 satellites in the coming years, but the timing is constantly changing.

Theoretically, the enemy could already install satellite Internet terminals on Shahed and plan an attack during the satellites' flight, but I believe that this is too difficult from an organizational point of view, and until there are enough satellites in orbit for stable communication, there will be no military application, — explained Flash.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Third Army Corps established drone control over the territory of Luhansk region
Third Army Corps reports new success at the front
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lukashenko threatens to strike one "very serious" target in Ukraine
Lukashenko again began to threaten Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSR hit the main node of the largest oil pipelines from Siberia to Europe
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSOs report new successful deep strikes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?