"Russian StarLink". Flash revealed all the important details

It's just that right now, the Russian analogue of StarLink — the “Bureau 1440” project — is being actively discussed online. Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, explained what the enemy has planned and what we should prepare for.

"Russian StarLink" — what is known about it

The enemy needs a “Russian StarLink.” Of course, Russia understands the importance of a system for high-speed data transmission via low-orbit satellites, and it would be foolish to think that they will not pursue this direction. The only question is the timing. Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He also explained why Ukraine is not doing anything yet to stop this project.

The main problem is that it has no signs or facts of military use.

"And I'm also curious about what you think of the countermeasures? Attacking the distant Plesetsk, Vostochny, and Baikonur cosmodromes with our UAVs so that satellites for mobile internet are no longer launched? Sounds like a hoax to me," noted Flash. Share

According to his data, the first 16 Rassvet satellites are already in orbit. However, for full operation, a minimum of 200–250 satellites are required.

Russia intends to launch 300 and then another 700 satellites in the coming years, but the timing is constantly changing.