"Russian StarLink". Flash revealed all the important details

It's just that right now, the Russian analogue of StarLink — the “Bureau 1440” project — is being actively discussed online. Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, explained what the enemy has planned and what we should prepare for.
Points of attention
- While concerns exist about the possible military application of the Russian StarLink, the lack of concrete evidence hinders immediate countermeasures according to Flash.
- Understanding the challenges and complexities of disrupting the Russian StarLink project is vital for evaluating potential defensive strategies.
"Russian StarLink" — what is known about it
He also explained why Ukraine is not doing anything yet to stop this project.
The main problem is that it has no signs or facts of military use.
According to his data, the first 16 Rassvet satellites are already in orbit. However, for full operation, a minimum of 200–250 satellites are required.
Russia intends to launch 300 and then another 700 satellites in the coming years, but the timing is constantly changing.
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