SSR hit the main node of the largest oil pipelines from Siberia to Europe

Last night, long-range drones of the Special Operations Forces successfully attacked a powerful production and dispatching station of a large oil pipeline in the Kirov region. Moreover, the SSO hit an enemy oil depot in the Rostov region.

SSOs report new successful deep strikes

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy station is located almost 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the Lazarevo oil and gas pipeline in the Kirov region — this is the main point of the Surgut-Polotsk oil pipeline.

The SSO draws attention to the fact that it is through this artery that oil from Siberia and the north of the Russian Federation is transported to the Baltic ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga, and Belarus.

The station also connects to the Druzhba main pipeline system, which allows the enemy to quickly pump oil between the two largest oil pipelines in the European part of the Russian Federation. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the Agroproduct oil depot in the town of Matveyev Kurgan, in the Rostov Region, was hit.

It is there that large tanks, road and rail bulk terminals, and a sedimentation station are located.

Special operations forces emphasize that the destruction of the enemy's oil refining and logistics infrastructure reduces its economic capabilities to wage war against Ukraine.