SSR hit the main node of the largest oil pipelines from Siberia to Europe
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

SSR hit the main node of the largest oil pipelines from Siberia to Europe

AFU Special Operations Forces
SSOs report new successful deep strikes
Читати українською

Last night, long-range drones of the Special Operations Forces successfully attacked a powerful production and dispatching station of a large oil pipeline in the Kirov region. Moreover, the SSO hit an enemy oil depot in the Rostov region.

Points of attention

  • The successful deep strikes by the SSO highlight their effectiveness in targeting critical nodes of the largest oil pipelines and emphasize their role in protecting Ukraine's interests.
  • By disrupting key oil infrastructure, the SSO aims to limit the enemy's ability to transport and utilize oil, ultimately weakening their economic strength and strategic position.

SSOs report new successful deep strikes

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy station is located almost 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the Lazarevo oil and gas pipeline in the Kirov region — this is the main point of the Surgut-Polotsk oil pipeline.

The SSO draws attention to the fact that it is through this artery that oil from Siberia and the north of the Russian Federation is transported to the Baltic ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga, and Belarus.

The station also connects to the Druzhba main pipeline system, which allows the enemy to quickly pump oil between the two largest oil pipelines in the European part of the Russian Federation.

In addition, it is indicated that the Agroproduct oil depot in the town of Matveyev Kurgan, in the Rostov Region, was hit.

It is there that large tanks, road and rail bulk terminals, and a sedimentation station are located.

Special operations forces emphasize that the destruction of the enemy's oil refining and logistics infrastructure reduces its economic capabilities to wage war against Ukraine.

Special Operations Forces: always beyond the border! — the soldiers summed up.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine turned the tide of the war — military analysts
Ukraine has once again won a chance to win, but there is a “but”
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Third Army Corps established drone control over the territory of Luhansk region
Third Army Corps reports new success at the front
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lukashenko threatens to strike one "very serious" target in Ukraine
Lukashenko again began to threaten Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?