On May 31, the Third Army Corps officially confirmed that its soldiers managed to establish drone control over the territory of the Luhansk region of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russians.
Points of attention
- The success of the operation is credited to the strike UAV platoon commander, a native of the Luhansk region, who was a key figure in planning and executing the mission.
- The heroic actions of the strike UAV platoon commander, who was previously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, showcase the bravery and determination of the forces in the region.
Third Army Corps reports new success at the front
As part of this operation, BBS pilots were able to successfully attack armored vehicles and ammunition depots of the Russian army.
The corps commander, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, made an official statement on this matter.
According to the soldiers, the success of this operation was ensured by the commander of the strike UAV platoon, a native of the Luhansk region — he was the one who planned it.
Four years ago, he landed in besieged Mariupol, and after completing its defense, he single-handedly entered the controlled territory, for which he received the title of Hero of Ukraine.
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