The Third Army Corps established drone control over the territory of Luhansk region

On May 31, the Third Army Corps officially confirmed that its soldiers managed to establish drone control over the territory of the Luhansk region of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russians.

Third Army Corps reports new success at the front

Officially: Luhansk Oblast is now under the control of drones of the Third Army Corps! Fighters of the Third Assault Unmanned Systems Battalion struck at the logistics of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast, reaching the Izvaryne checkpoint itself — more than 205 km deep into the territory controlled by the enemy, the statement says. Share

As part of this operation, BBS pilots were able to successfully attack armored vehicles and ammunition depots of the Russian army.

The corps commander, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, made an official statement on this matter.

In response to the enemy's statements about the complete capture of the Luhansk region, we are announcing an operation to control logistical routes in the Luhansk region and Eastern Slobozhansk region. Luhansk, Starobilsk, Alchevsk, Bryanka, Kadiivka are now under the control of UAVs of the Third Army Corps. Andriy Biletsky Brigadier General, Commander of the Third Army Corps

According to the soldiers, the success of this operation was ensured by the commander of the strike UAV platoon, a native of the Luhansk region — he was the one who planned it.