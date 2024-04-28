Russia began attacking Ukraine with drones of an unknown type

On the night of April 28, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation again hit the territory of Ukraine with kamikaze drones. However, this time the enemy also used unspecified drones.

The attack of the Russia on Ukraine on April 28

As reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of April 28, 2024, the enemy attacked with 4 Shahed-131/136 type strike UAVs from Cape Chauda — Crimea, with an anti-aircraft guided missile S-300 from the Belgorod region. — the Russian Federation

In addition, it is emphasized that an attack by 5 drones of an unknown type was recorded from the occupied part of the Kherson region.

Thanks to the successful combat work of anti-aircraft missile units and the calculations of mobile fire groups of the Air Force, all four "shahed" were destroyed in Kyiv region, Vinnytsia region, Khmelnytskyi region and Kirovohrad region.

It is also indicated that one unmanned aerial vehicle of an unknown type was destroyed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region.

Thanks for the combat work! Together to victory! Mykola Oleschuk Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

What is known about the situation at the front on April 27-28

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 88 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

The Russian army carried out 32 missile and 64 air strikes, carried out 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle. During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 16 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, the General Staff said in a statement. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that 1 control point and 2 radar stations of the enemy were damaged by units of the missile forces.