Russia began to attack Ukraine with "the economy version of Shahed"
Gerbera drones
Source:  online.ua

On the night of July 31, the army of the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using the new Gerbera drones.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army is attacking Ukraine with Gerbera drones, which look like an economy version of Shahed.
  • Ukrainian air defense successfully repelled a new massive attack by enemy drones.
  • Gerber's Russian drones are used for electronic reconnaissance and attack, as well as false targets.
  • The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on July 31 took place with the use of the Kh-59 air strike missile and 89 drones.

What is known about the Russian Gerbera drones

Vladyslav Vlasyuk, adviser to the head of the President's Office, spoke about the peculiarity of the Russian attack on July 31.

According to his data, the Russian invaders launched a new type of "Gerbera" drones, which have a minimum of components, over Ukraine.

Moreover, they look like an "economy version of Shahed".

The special feature of today's shached night [the night of July 31] is the careful limited use of the new type of Gerbera drone. The molecules have not yet been analyzed, but it looks like an economy version of Shahed. Plywood instead of composite, a minimum of components, still the same cheap made-in-china, — noted Vladyslav Vlasyuk.

Interestingly, recently in the aggressor country, they decided to show off a new drone and even published a corresponding video.

It has a foam fuselage and is assembled with a fairly low production culture.

In Russia, they claim that "Gerbera" can be produced in three variants:

  1. electronic reconnaissance drone,

  2. kamikaze,

  3. false target

Attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on July 31. What is known

The Russian occupiers directed an Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region at peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

In addition, 89 attack UAVs were used for the attack.

It is important to understand that the main direction of the enemy's attack is the Kyiv region.

This is one of the most massive attacks by the "Shahed-131/136" UAVs. The enemy used the same number of "shaheds" on New Year's Eve, January 1, 2024. As then, today the Ukrainian air defense withstood and repelled a massive attack by enemy drones.

Ukrainian air defense forces managed to destroy absolutely all enemy targets.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

