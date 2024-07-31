Russia began to attack Ukraine with "the economy version of Shahed"

On the night of July 31, the army of the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using the new Gerbera drones.

What is known about the Russian Gerbera drones

Vladyslav Vlasyuk, adviser to the head of the President's Office, spoke about the peculiarity of the Russian attack on July 31.

According to his data, the Russian invaders launched a new type of "Gerbera" drones, which have a minimum of components, over Ukraine.

Moreover, they look like an "economy version of Shahed".

The special feature of today's shached night [the night of July 31] is the careful limited use of the new type of Gerbera drone. The molecules have not yet been analyzed, but it looks like an economy version of Shahed. Plywood instead of composite, a minimum of components, still the same cheap made-in-china, — noted Vladyslav Vlasyuk. Share

Interestingly, recently in the aggressor country, they decided to show off a new drone and even published a corresponding video.

It has a foam fuselage and is assembled with a fairly low production culture.

An unknown UAV, whose wreckage was found in Kiev and which appeared in the "Alabuga Polytechnic" video, turned out to be a certain "Gerbera" developed by the N. F. Gastello Design Bureau, equipped with a camera.



As reported in a newly released video, the "Gerbera" can be used in… pic.twitter.com/XK8j7yZpYq — MD (@distant_earth83) July 28, 2024

In Russia, they claim that "Gerbera" can be produced in three variants:

electronic reconnaissance drone, kamikaze, false target

Attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on July 31. What is known

The Russian occupiers directed an Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region at peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

In addition, 89 attack UAVs were used for the attack.

It is important to understand that the main direction of the enemy's attack is the Kyiv region.

This is one of the most massive attacks by the "Shahed-131/136" UAVs. The enemy used the same number of "shaheds" on New Year's Eve, January 1, 2024. As then, today the Ukrainian air defense withstood and repelled a massive attack by enemy drones. Share

Ukrainian air defense forces managed to destroy absolutely all enemy targets.