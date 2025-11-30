Russia began to connect martyrs by radio network during strikes on Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

The Shahed and Gerber drones are equipped with radio modems, creating a network between them, which complicates the fight. These modems operate on different frequencies.

  • Russia uses radio modems for communication and reconnaissance during strikes on Ukraine, complicating the fight.
  • The enemy radio network allows real-time information to be transmitted to Russia and drones to be controlled online.

Martyrs gather intelligence during strikes on Ukraine

This was reported by a specialist in the field of military radio technologies, Sergey "Flash" Beskrestnov.

Bad news. The enemy did not limit himself to one Chinese modem of the 1300-1500 MHz range, but began to use radio modems of other ranges. Here are the first trophies in several Shahedahs. A modem of another manufacturer and a frequency range of 3200-3400 MHz. In addition, the operation of similar modems of the 2700-2900 MHz range was recorded on the air. I am adding possible frequency ranges that manufacturers in China make. As you can see, our radio war is just beginning.

According to "Flash", data from such a network is transmitted immediately to Russia, and it is difficult to suppress its work, since it is a whole web.

This way, the enemy receives intelligence information, and the drones can be controlled online.

