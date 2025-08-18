Watch: Russia targeted a high-rise building in Kharkiv with 5 suicide bombers this morning
Ukraine
Watch: Russia targeted a high-rise building in Kharkiv with 5 suicide bombers this morning

Igor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Russia carried out a targeted strike on a residential building in Kharkiv. Five drones attacked civilians.

  • Russia carried out a targeted strike on a residential building in Kharkiv using 5 suicide bombers, leading to the death of 7 civilians, including two children.
  • The deliberate killing of civilians and children by Russians in Kharkiv has been condemned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling it a horrific act of terrorism.
  • The attack on the high-rise building in Kharkiv with drones by Russia has caused widespread devastation, with 20 people injured and 7 known fatalities.

Russia deliberately targeted a high-rise building with drones

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov.

He published a video showing the moment of a targeted strike by Russian "shaheeds" on a residential building.

According to Terekhov, five drones approached the house from different sides and hit the peaceful residents who were sleeping around five in the morning.

Terror in its purest form. Terror that has no explanation or justification.

Igor Terekhov

Igor Terekhov

Mayor of Kharkiv

Currently, 7 people are known to have died as a result of the Russian attack and 20 injured.

The network suggests that an entire family died: a grandmother, father, mother, and two children — a 1.5-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

August 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's strike on Kharkiv "a deliberate killing of people and children by Russians."

As of now, seven people are known to have died in the drone strike on Kharkiv, the youngest being a one and a half year old girl, and dozens of people were injured, including children.

