Watch: Russia targeted a high-rise building in Kharkiv with 5 suicide bombers this morning

Russia carried out a targeted strike on a residential building in Kharkiv. Five drones attacked civilians.

Russia deliberately targeted a high-rise building with drones

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov.

He published a video showing the moment of a targeted strike by Russian "shaheeds" on a residential building.

According to Terekhov, five drones approached the house from different sides and hit the peaceful residents who were sleeping around five in the morning.

Terror in its purest form. Terror that has no explanation or justification. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

Currently, 7 people are known to have died as a result of the Russian attack and 20 injured.

The network suggests that an entire family died: a grandmother, father, mother, and two children — a 1.5-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. Share

August 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's strike on Kharkiv "a deliberate killing of people and children by Russians."