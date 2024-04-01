Russia begins more often use aerial bombs to exhaust Ukraine's air defence

The Russian army has a lot of guided aerial bombs weighing 1500 kg. With these weapons, the occupiers are trying to exhaust Ukrainian air defense.

Why did the Russian army use aerial bombs more often?

There are many such bombs in Russia. They are trying to exhaust our air defense system. Our main task is to fight directly with the carriers, namely the Su-34 and Su-33 aircraft, emphasised the Air Force Command spokesman, Ilya Yevlash.

According to him, such a bomb can destroy a nine-story panel house or an old "Khrushchevka". Yevlash emphasises that destroying such aircraft requires operational and tactical skills and the skilful use of appropriate systems.

Most importantly, more Western systems are needed. In this matter, we rely on our partners, added Air Force representative.

Russia hit Kharkiv with aerial bombs: what is known

On the afternoon of March 27, explosions rang out in Kharkiv during an air alert due to another Russian shelling.

Russian troops have recently increased shelling of Ukraine. Over the past few days, several massive strikes have been carried out in our country. Kharkiv was repeatedly under attack. In particular, on March 22, the occupiers hit it more than 15 times. Energy facilities became the enemy's primary target.

As a result of the attacks of Russian terrorists, the entire city was left without electricity. Power supply began to be restored in several stages. First of all, the light appeared on the objects of critical infrastructure.

On March 26, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said restoring the power supply to Kharkiv will take up to two weeks.